Trevor Noah Urges Black People To Register As Republicans

Trevor Noah offered a hilarious scheme to fight voter suppression on “The Daily Show” Thursday. Sure, it might sound mad, but just hear him out.

“Every black person in America needs to register as a Republican,” he said.

Noah used the gubernatorial race in George between Democrat Stacey Abrams, attempting to become the first black woman elected governor, and Republican Brian Kemp as his jumping-off point.

Kemp happens to be Georgia’s secretary of state in charge of the election. He reportedly has tens of thousands of voter registrations on hold ― mostly for black voters.

So, Noah figured a little trickery might be in order.