Trevor Noah Has A Mind Blowing Theory About Sean Hannity

Earlier in the week, Hannity was outed in court as the “mystery” client of President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen, who is currently at the center of a federal investigation. On Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Daily Show,” Noah said he was riled by Hannity’s casual attempt to “minimize his connection to Michael Cohen like it means nothing, especially when every other day of the year he’s the guy who can bake a conspiracy cake out of nothing more than an egg and the word ‘Hillary.’”