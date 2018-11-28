Trevor Noah: 'The Second Amendment Is Not Intended For Black People'

The shooting of Emantic Bradford Jr. by police at a mall in Hoover, Alabama, on Thanksgiving night has stirred controversy and raised a lot of questions.

For “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah, the overriding question is, “How does this shit keep happening?”

Noah told his studio audience, “Cops are called into a situation, they see a black person and then immediately they shoot.”

In this case, police responded to the shopping mall after a shooting was reported. Police initially said they had fatally shot the assailant, a black man. Later, they said that the man they shot, Bradford, was not the suspect but that he had been brandishing a gun and the suspect had escaped.

On Monday, the police changed their story again to say that Bradford had not brandished a gun but was holding one.

Noah said that even if the police truly believed that Bradford was the shooter, the story still doesn’t add up. “How many times have we seen a shooter who is white and a man get talked down?” he said.

As examples, he mentioned the 2012 movie theater shooting in Aurora, Colorado, and the 2015 church shooting in Charleston, South Carolina. In other cases, like the Las Vegas mass shooting, white suspects are not shot by police but instead shoot themselves.

But when a mass shooter is a black man, the police “shoot immediately, ask questions later.”

In Bradford’s case, Noah said, it appeared that he was “a good guy with a gun.”

“You start to realize the Second Amendment is not intended for black people,” Noah said. “It’s an uncomfortable thing to say. But it’s the truth.”