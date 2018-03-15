Fancy becoming an intergalactic force for good? Then apply for a role in President Donald Trump’s “Space Force.”
Trump was roundly mocked on Twitter after he floated the idea of creating a new branch of the U.S. military dedicated to fighting wars in space on Tuesday. So, for Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Daily Show,” host Trevor Noah went one step further and imagined what a recruitment ad for that service might look like.
Let’s just say it involves lots of lasers…
