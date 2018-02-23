COMEDY
Trevor Noah Has A Message For People Upset By The Blackness Of ‘Black Panther’

“I guess some people got too hyped up the wrong way about it."
Trevor Noah says the folks who are freaking out about the blackness of the new Marvel movie “Black Panther” need to chill.

In a between-the-scenes moment from “The Daily Show” posted online Thursday, the host lamented how “some people got too hyped up the wrong way about” the movie, which has a largely black cast and has been conquering the box office.

“They’re like, ’So is it a black film?’ It’s like no, it’s a film,” said Noah.

“It’s the same way ’Wonder Woman was a dope movie, and if you are a woman it was extra special,” he added.

