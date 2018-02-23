Trevor Noah Has A Message For People Upset By The Blackness Of ‘Black Panther’

Trevor responds to those outraged by the blackness of "Black Panther." #BetweenTheScenes pic.twitter.com/fsYNnF292y

Trevor Noah says the folks who are freaking out about the blackness of the new Marvel movie “Black Panther” need to chill.

In a between-the-scenes moment from “The Daily Show” posted online Thursday, the host lamented how “some people got too hyped up the wrong way about” the movie, which has a largely black cast and has been conquering the box office.

“They’re like, ’So is it a black film?’ It’s like no, it’s a film,” said Noah.

“It’s the same way ’Wonder Woman was a dope movie, and if you are a woman it was extra special,” he added.