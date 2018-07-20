Trevor Noah To Media: Trump Will Answer If You Speak With Russian Accent

Trevor Noah has a suggestion for American reporters demoralized when the president ignores them. “Start speaking in Russian accents,” he quipped on “The Daily Show.”

He got the idea from Maria Butina, 29, the Russian national charged this week with conspiring to influence American politics while secretly working for the Kremlin.

“What surprises me is how close she got to Republican power,” Noah notes. She managed to meet Wisconsin GOP Gov. Scott Walker, former Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum, Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal and Donald Trump Jr. at National Rifle Association events.

But the big coup? She got Donald Trump to answer a question at a Libertarian FreedomFest event in Las Vegas during his campaign.

“That’s powerful,” said Noah. “That’s all the American press should to do: they should just start speaking in Russian accents.