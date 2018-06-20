President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he doesn’t want children taken away from parents at the border. And that caused Trevor Noah of “The Daily Show” to ask, “Why would Trump hate the policy that he himself made?”

Noah went on to explain that if the president wants to change his policy, he must first get the approval of his most trusted advisers.

“The problem is the members of Trump’s TV Cabinet team, like, they seem to be fine with everything that is happening,” Noah said of a collection of Fox News personalities.