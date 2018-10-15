Trevor Noah Points Out The Similarities Between Trump And Cancer

Trevor Noah compared President Donald Trump to cancer during a special performance at a Fuck Cancer gala in Los Angeles on Saturday.

“The Daily Show” host was recounting a conversation he had with a friend who beat cancer when he pointed out the similarities.

“He said, ’Trevor, cancer is, it’s a scary thing because they first tell you about it, you don’t believe it is happening. You know that it exists but you don’t ever believe it’s something that can happen to you,” Noah said, per Variety.

“It’s something that’s scary and then you think it’s only affecting you, but it’s affected everyone around you and it seems like it’s the end and for some people it is, but for others, it isn’t. All you know is that you hate it every single day.’ I was like, ‘So, wow, cancer is Donald Trump.’”

Noah also went on to describe the “emotional paradox” of having Trump in the White House.

“On the one hand, I wake up terrified many days at the notion that he’s president of the most powerful nation in the world,” Noah said. “On the other hand, I must admit, I wake up many days knowing that he’s going to make me laugh. There is terror and there is joy.”