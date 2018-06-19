Trevor Noah On Trump: 'Like His Space Force, His Lies Are Out Of This World'

Roman Catholic leaders have weighed in on the issue of breaking up migrant families at the U.S.-Mexico border, Trevor Noah noted on Monday night’s “The Daily Show.”

For example, Pope Francis tweeted last week:

Children must be able to play, study and grow in a peaceful environment. Woe to anyone who stifles their joyful impulse to hope! — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) June 12, 2018

And on Friday, Cardinal Timothy Dolan countered statements by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who claimed that the Bible supported the Trump administration’s policy of separating immigrant children and parents. “There could be no Bible passage that would justify that,” said Dolan, the archbishop of New York.

Noah’s take on that? “Damn! If even the Catholic Church is judging you for how you treat children, ya done fucked up!” Noah later compared Donald Trump’s defense of the family separations to his Space Force pronouncement, saying it was just as out of this world.