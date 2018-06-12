Trevor Noah's Tip To Trump: Stop Blabbing About Your Cheating Partner

Trevor Noah has a tip for Donald Trump . If you’re colluding with Russia ― and you don’t want people to know ― stop talking incessantly about Russia.

“If everyone was accusing me of colluding with Russia, I wouldn’t be caught dead mentioning their name. Like if your girlfriend accused you of cheating with Keisha, even if you didn’t do it, just shut up about Keisha,” Noah said on Monday’s broadcast of “The Daily Show.”