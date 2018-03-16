Trevor Noah Rips Tucker Carlson For Saying Gun Protest Students Aren’t Citizens

Trevor Noah is furious with Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s take on the national school walkout in support of gun control.

Earlier in the week, Carlson asked why “people who don’t have the right to buy guns have the right to make my gun laws.”

“They’re not citizens,” he added. “They’re children. They’re not of 18.”

On Thursday’s broadcast of “The Daily Show,” Noah took Carlson to task.

“Wow, now American kids aren’t even citizens?” Noah asked. “Get the fuck out of here man. If kids are old enough to be shot, they’re old enough to have an opinion about being shot.”