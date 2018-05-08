But it didn’t help. The former New York City mayor sounded wackier than ever in an ABC interview over the weekend.

On Monday night’s broadcast of “The Daily Show,” host Trevor Noah shared a clip from that exchange. And when George Stephanopoulos reminded Giuliani that he said Trump knew about the $130,000 hush money payment to Daniels and reimbursed Michael Cohen for it, Giuliani’s response was: “Well, maybe I did. But I ... right now, I’m at the point where I’m learning, and I can only ... I can’t prove that. I can just say it’s rumor. I can prove it’s rumor, but I can’t prove it’s fact.”