Trevor Noah is loving the buzz of Miami as he films there this week, but he’s not too enamored with the way Florida’s white non-Latino politicians attempt to speak Spanish.

“It’s so bilingual down here that even your politicians have to speak Spanish, which is the greatest comedy ever,” he said. “I did not know it was possible to make Spanish sound un-sexy. I mean, don’t get me wrong, I’m still turned on, but I’m doing most of the work now.”

TONIGHT: Only white politicians could manage to make Spanish sound this un-sexy. #TrevorInMiami pic.twitter.com/hTUsqj8eUQ — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 29, 2018

“The Daily Show” host also went on to point out the irony that “in every other state, the Republicans are like, ‘This is America, you speak American in this country!’”