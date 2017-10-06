Trevor Noah's Off-Air Comments On Guns Might Make Your Day

Trevor Noah has plenty to say about the national gun debate ― and it isn’t all scripted.

In a between-the-scenes moment from “The Daily Show” posted online Thursday, Noah took on critics who have questioned whether the foreign-born comedian should be chiming in on gun control. “This is an American conversation,” conservative radio host Larry O’Connor told Fox Business in a clip Noah showed his audience.

The comedian, a South African who criticized many Americans for avoiding the conversation about gun control after the mass shooting in Las Vegas, then offered a thoughtful response.

“People go, ‘Why do you have an opinion about this?’ And I say, ‘I hear what you’re saying but ask yourself this question: Why did nobody say that when Americans were protesting for South Africans to get freedom during apartheid?’ No one asked that question.”