Trey Gowdy Threatens DOJ, FBI Officials Over Clinton Probe Documents

House oversight committee Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) threatened on Sunday to hold top FBI and Justice Department officials in contempt of Congress if they fail to comply with lawmakers’ subpoenas for sensitive documents.

Earlier this year, lawmakers subpoenaed troves of documents from the two agencies related to the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email server, the firing of former FBI official Andrew McCabe, and alleged surveillance of the Trump campaign during the 2016 election.

Republicans have accused the DOJ and FBI of intentionally blocking their investigation. The agencies claim that the requested documents require time-intensive review before they can be released.

Gowdy, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) met on Friday with FBI and DOJ officials and “went item by item” through the outstanding subpoenas, Gowdy told Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday.”

“And Paul [Ryan] made it very clear: There’s going to be action on the floor of the House this week if the FBI and DOJ do not comply with our subpoena request,” Gowdy said. The House will use “its full arsenal of constitutional weapons to gain compliance,” he continued.

“Including contempt of Congress?” Wallace asked.