Trial Begins For 8-Year-Old Boy Tortured, Killed For Allegedly Being Gay

The murder trial of an 8-year-old boy who was allegedly brutally abused and finally killed because he was thought to be gay has begun in Los Angeles, with a prosecutor detailing the “systematic torture” of the boy.

Gabriel Fernandez was repeatedly beaten, sustaining a fractured skull and broken ribs, and suffered burn marks, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Hatami told a jury Monday. The child was starved, fed cat feces and his own vomit, sprayed with pepper stray and tied up and forced to sleep in a closet, the prosecutor said in his opening statement.

Isauro Aguirre, 37, the boyfriend of the boy’s mother, is charged with murder and facing the death penalty in the case. The mother, 32-year-old Pearl Fernandez, also is charged with capital murder will be tried separately.

Gabriel Fernandez was found gagged and bound in a cabinet in the couple’s home in Palmdale, California, when first responders discovered him on May 22, 2013. He was declared brain dead and taken off life support two days later.