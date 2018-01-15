Tribute To A Civil Rights Icon

Follow me on Twitter: @mk1157

Today is a day to commemorate the life of one of America’s most significant men. A hero who struck a monumental blow for racial justice.

Of course, I am referring to the Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr.

As a Jewish man who was born and raised in Pakistan, I have seen plenty of prejudice and injustice in my own life. So naturally, I have a soft spot in my heart for Dr. King.

Dr. King was an amazing man, not just because of his message but his methods as well. Dr. King realized that there was nothing more important than getting the right message across – that black people were being treated as second class citizens – while also understanding that the method of non-violence was what would best achieve his goals.

People have suggested that the idea of Dr. King as “non-political” was a myth. I suppose he was not non-political in the sense of not advocating for political causes he believed in. In fact, his entire legend was built upon this premise.

However, he was not a man for whom political parties or labels were important. Dr. King had principles and he was willing to work with anybody who would advance them.

America has a tough history when it comes to race relations. Slavery is America’s original sin, but the Jim Crowe south was horrific as well. It was that environment in which Dr. King found himself and he handled his cause with dignity, grace, and a tenacious perseverance. Heroes like Dr. King and Rosa Parks were willing to absorb violence and even go to prison for their beliefs if they had to. They helped make the world a better place and paved the way for countless black men and women who have gone on to achieve incredible things in this country. They all owe pioneers like Dr. King and Rosa Parks a debt of gratitude and as a nation, America owes them a gigantic debt of gratitude as well.

No matter which race you are, today is a day to reflect upon some of the injustices of the past while appreciating the progress we have made and remembering to continue striving forward every single day.