Trick or Treatment: Little Lobbyists and their Big Supporters in the Senate

Lobbying can be tough work even for seasoned pros, but for some children who have yet to graduate from elementary school, lobbying has become an important part of their lives. These Little Lobbyists make regular visits to Capitol Hill to share their stories with law makers from around the country.

Elena Hung and Michelle Morrison founded Little Lobbyists this past summer as federal funding for programs their medically complex children rely upon came under attack from Republicans attempting to repeal the Affordable Care Act and slash funding for Medicaid. Elena, Michelle and other parents of children with disabilities knew that bringing their children to the Hill would change the discussion from one based on statistics and theoretical outcomes to one centered around stories and the lives that would be impacted should Trump Care become law.

Last week, Little Lobbyists visited Capitol Hill for a trick-or-treat themed lobbying visit only the littlest of lobbyists could pull off. Because I have a medically complex daughter myself and recognized early on the importance of bringing personal stories directly to members of Congress, I joined Little Lobbyists for their Halloween visit. As I got to know these formidable parents and children walking the halls of the Senate, we handed out Lifesavers candy and letters detailing our health care concerns to Senate Democrats. In exchange, our children received treats and toys, as well as coveted face-time with several Senators.

Senator Chris Murphy from Connecticut reminded the children, and their parents, that they were winning the fight to save health care. He thanked the children for continuing to show up and reminded them that they are the next generation of policy makers. Listening to him, I wished that my children and I did not need to make such frequent visits to the Hill to ensure our story was heard and our rights protected. However, I did feel grateful to have Senators like him on our side, willing to talk, willing to fight, and willing to take the time to teach our children how they could one day advocate for themselves.

Senator Michael Bennet from Colorado took the time to introduce himself to each child and hear their story. He reminded us all that even though we were having fun that day, people’s lives were at stake and we could not accept the games Republicans were playing as normal. He let the children, and all of us, know that he believed that the Senate would return to normal procedure. I hoped that he was right and that one day we would look upon this moment in time as a stressful period, but one in which thanks to everyone’s advocacy no major or permanent harm was done. He recognized the sacrifices we were all making to be there. He assured us that he was also making the necessary sacrifices, including being away from his three young daughters on Halloween, to stay in DC and resist all efforts to attack the healthcare programs on which our children all rely.

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto from Nevada complimented each child’s costume and made sure they all knew that she would continue to fight for them while personally handing out stickers and flashing Las Vegas pins that delighted the children but reminded me of all she is doing to protect our children another way by advocating for sensible gun control measures.

Senator Bob Casey from Pennsylvania, en route to speak on the Senate floor about children’s health issues, stopped to greet each child and let them know that he was continuing to fight for them to be able to keep their health insurance and stay healthy.

Walking the halls, we saw Senator John McCain who stopped my family and others from Little Lobbyists to tell us we were in his prayers. Before I could finish thanking him for taking his courageous stance against his party on healthcare, paving the way for other Republicans to vote against repeal of the Affordable Care Act, he took my hand and, looking frail himself, said “God bless you.” All I could think about meting him was how vital he has been to protecting healthcare for others even while facing his own health struggles, and how many were keeping him in their prayers, hoping that he is around for a good long while to keep up the fight.

The Senators and Senate staffers with whom we met were all excited to see the children in costumes walking the halls, especially Jackson who came dressed as the Bill on Capitol Hill from Schoolhouse Rock. No one made comments about their weight. Everyone admired the children, and their parents, for not giving up. The truth is, giving up for us is not an option. If healthcare protections for our children are stripped away, their futures, their well-being, and even their lives will be stripped away with the protections they rely upon to stay healthy and live their lives to the fullest extent possible.

A few times during our visit, I had tears in my eyes, both happy and sad. It was heartening to see the support for our children from so many who are able to fight for them. It was inspiring to hear that our families are playing a vital role in winning this battle from those in a position to know how these decisions are made. It was however, disheartening to know that this fight is not over. That there is no end to when we can just stop lobbying and going public with our stories, and just focus on our kids. It is nearly beyond my comprehension that so many in Congress want to take so much away from our families and children, our Little Lobbyists, without any regard for their health and well-being.