SPORTS
02/13/2018 06:17 am ET

Video Expertly Sums Up Why Triple Axel Figure Skating Jump Is So Huge

“The triple axel is a physics problem."

By Lee Moran

Much was made of Team USA figure skater Mirai Nagasu’s nailing of a triple axel jump at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Monday.

And rightly so.

But why has the successful execution of the tricky move become such a huge talking point?

In a new video that Vox shared online Monday, video producer Phil Edwards breaks down exactly what goes into the jump ― and why it can “turn skaters into legends.”

“The thing is, the more you know about the triple axel, the more impressive it gets,” says Edwards. “The triple axel is a physics problem.”

Check out the explainer above, and relive Nagasu’s historic moment all over again below:

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Olympic Sports Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics Figure Skating Mirai Nagasu
Video Expertly Sums Up Why Triple Axel Figure Skating Jump Is So Huge

CONVERSATIONS