Video Expertly Sums Up Why Triple Axel Figure Skating Jump Is So Huge

Much was made of Team USA figure skater Mirai Nagasu’s nailing of a triple axel jump at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Monday.

And rightly so.

But why has the successful execution of the tricky move become such a huge talking point?

In a new video that Vox shared online Monday, video producer Phil Edwards breaks down exactly what goes into the jump ― and why it can “turn skaters into legends.”

“The thing is, the more you know about the triple axel, the more impressive it gets,” says Edwards. “The triple axel is a physics problem.”

Check out the explainer above, and relive Nagasu’s historic moment all over again below: