Trixie Mattel And Katya Zamolodchikova Sound Off On Trump, Online Masturbation And More

Can’t get enough of Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova and their brilliantly comedic no-holds-barred takes on everything from plastic surgery to disastrous hookups? Wish you could get an even bigger dose of the heady drag buzz they’re serving?

You’re in luck.

The two beloved queens, who first became (in)famous thanks to “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and then launched “UNHhhh,” their wickedly popular YouTube show, are gearing up to debut their new Viceland TV show, “The Trixie And Katya Show,” on November 15.

The fearless twosome recently dropped by the Build Series NYC to chat with me about the new show ― and as you can see in the video above ― just about anything else that came into their charmingly deranged heads, including Donald Trump, his daughter, Ivanka, masturbating for strangers on Manroulette and much, much more.