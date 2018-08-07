“Pretty Little Liars” star Troian Bellisario and her husband, “Suits” alum Patrick J. Adams, have a secret and they’re keeping it, but according to multiple reports, the two are expecting their first child together.

The pair has yet to confirm the news, but rumors about the actress’ pregnancy first swirled in May when she was photographed during a beach vacation in Mykonos, Greece.

Representatives for the couple did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

David Livingston via Getty Images Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario pictured together at the Television Industry Advocacy Awards in 2017.

The parents to be, who first met while starring in a play together, tied the knot in a glamping-themed wedding back in 2016 after a two-year engagement. Guests at their California nuptials included Bellisario’s “Pretty Little Liars” co-stars Ashley Benson, Keegan Allen, Sasha Pieterse and Lucy Hale.

Adams ― who recently exited the USA legal drama alongside Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, after seven seasons ― has previously expressed a desire to start a family.

“We talk about it all the time, obviously, and when the time is right, the time will be right,” Adams told Entertainment Tonight in July. “You know, we’re not going anywhere. Very much in love and excited for everything that comes next.”

Their last public outing together was a royal affair as Adams and other “Suits” cast members scored invitations to Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry. Bellisario, who stunned in a peach dress and matching fascinator, thoroughly documented the festivities on social media.