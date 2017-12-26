4 Found Dead In Basement Apartment In Upstate New York

A property manager found four bodies in a basement apartment in upstate New York on Tuesday.

Police in Troy, New York, told local reporters that the victims were all family members, and that they’re investigating the crime as a possible quadruple homicide. Rensselaer County District Attorney Joel Abelove also visited the crime scene on Tuesday.

Police: Four bodies found in Troy home https://t.co/VEdjXWu09y pic.twitter.com/kjhPPTJ0D0 — Steven Cook (@ByStevenCook) December 26, 2017

Troy Police Capt Dan DeWolf says four bodies are inside 158 2nd Ave, all family members. pic.twitter.com/evqgN7e1Xv — Dan Levy (@dlevywnyt) December 26, 2017

Troy Police Capt. Daniel DeWolf told the Albany Times Union that the deaths appeared suspicious, but did not reveal whether there were any weapons at the scene. It is unclear how long the bodies were in the home before they were discovered.

“It’s horrible, terrible, sad,” DeWolf told the newspaper. “Especially at this time of year.”

DeWolf also told News 10 ABC reporter Lauren Linder that he doesn’t believe the deaths were a result of a random act.

Neighbors said that a woman, her two children and her partner most recently occupied the basement apartment, according to the Times Union.

So far, no arrests have been made, and police have not identified the victims by name.