Troye has done it yet again folks and my dear god I need my inhaler and I can’t find it. Australian pop-star Sivan has just dropped his fire new track, My My My! which is the first single off of his highly anticipated sophomore album due for a spring release.

Now the song was just released under an hour ago and if you haven’t heard it yet...secure your wigs and click the play button below.

This refreshing track feels like you were dipped in a body of cool water and had your soul thouroughly cleansed. After only listening once, I felt so liberated and am confident others could say the same. Sivan offers detailed lyrics such as “go slow, no go fast, you like it just as much as me.” that further reminds me that both love and lust are very much alive in the world. Thank god.

According to Billboard, this sexy and sultry track was produced by the one and only Oscar Gorres who has birthed some bops for Taylor Swift and Britney Spears, and written by Sivan, Brett McLaughlin, and James Alan. The one thing that stood out to me the most was the a capella “Oh my my my!” before the final beat drop in the final chorus. That part gave me chills when I was playing it on full blast for everyone in my uni library.

Now for the best part.

We all know Sivan has a loyal fanbase and they have been counting down the moments for MMM’s release. So here are some of my favorite reactions to the single, and reactions of those trying to prepare themselves for the full length studio LP. Because let’s be real here: no one is ready. I’m not even ready and I’m suppoed to be keeping my composure writing this article as I’m listening to My My My! on repeat.

troye: MY MY MY I GOT EVERY NIGHT WITH YOU



me: pic.twitter.com/qd4pf5XPMy — zane (@telelance) January 11, 2018

ONE SECOND IN AND I’M IN TEARS OH MY GOD #MYMYMY pic.twitter.com/MhFoQoaR3k — b (@bisexualgaga) January 11, 2018

TROYE IS SUCH A BIG PART OF MY LIFE IVE STANNED HIM FOR ALMOST 5 YEARS HE HAS HELPED ME COME TO TERMS MY SEXUALITY AND BE COMFORTABLE AND HAPPY WITH IT AND HE MAKES ME REALLY HAPPY I AM SO GRATEFUL FOR HIM pic.twitter.com/si1PXlvgO7 — kendra (@velvetfools) January 11, 2018

the troye drought is over. I smell an obvious album soon that’s going to tear me to shreds — ˗ˏˋangel ☃️ˊˎ˗ (@Frantabucks_) January 11, 2018

anyways when is the new troye sivan album dropping... we need quality music in our lives again — irem (@90slesbian) January 9, 2018

Y’all I’m crying at this next tweet somone hand me those Cool Touch Kleenex tissues.

you could just tell how much he's grown and how much more comfortable he is with himself and it makes me so happy he's come so far im really one soft bitch for troye sivan pic.twitter.com/QsqxYwWfi2 — gaby (@invalidIove) January 11, 2018

Sighs. I’m so proud of Troye and all he has accomplished and let me just tell you that Troye will own 2018 and I am ready to offer every last penny I have to this boy.