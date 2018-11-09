Troye Sivan Brings On The Heartbreak With 'Boy Erased' Song 'Revelation'

Troye Sivan plays a “gay conversion” camp attendee in “Boy Erased,” but he didn’t have to abandon his musical sensibilities entirely for the role.

The pop singer, whose hits include “My My My!” and “Bloom,” teamed up with Sigur Rós frontman Jónsi for “Revelation,” a new song included on the “Boy Erased” soundtrack. On Thursday, he released a moody lyric video for the plaintive ballad featuring footage from the film, which stars Lucas Hedges and Nicole Kidman.

“It’s a revelation, there’s no hell in what I’ve found/No kingdom shout,” Sivan sings in the video, which can be viewed above. “How the tides are changing as you liberate me now, and the walls come down.”

The openly gay Sivan, who has never shied away from exploring LGBTQ themes through his music, performed “Revelation” during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” last month, and has made it a part of his concert set list.

Sivan told The Advocate he drew heavily on his own coming out experience before heading into the studio to record the song. Coming to terms with your sexuality, he said, can be a revelation for those in the queer community, as are “moments where you have that first experience with someone of the same sex.”

“Those are really foundational, pivotal moments in an LGBT person’s life,” he added. “And so the song is about that moment and the beauty of it.”

The movie follows Jared Eamons (played by Hedges), a conservative Christian teen who is sent to a reparative, or “ex-gay,” therapy camp by his parents (Kidman and Russell Crowe) after a college classmate outs him as gay. Once there, Jared is forced to partake in routine sessions aimed at “curing” him of his same-sex attraction, and he’s threatened with beatings if he disobeys.