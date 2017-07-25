D'oh! Truck Carrying Dough Overflows After Heat Makes It Rise

It was a scene you knead to see to believe.
A dump truck carrying dough spilled its contents on a Washington interstate on Monday after authorities said the heat caused the dough to rise.
“When you think you’ve seen it all.... dough!” State Trooper Brooke Bova tweeted with a photo of the accident. “The heat is making it rise!”
Bova easily appeared to have a ball while sharing photos and a video of the globs of the white stuff dripping out of a plastic bag and onto the ground in Tacoma.
“Whole-y grain Batman! It’s messy but it’s not a hazard. I’m on a roll,” she captioned one photo. In another tweet, she shared a photo of herself and another woman posing in front of the growing dough.
“Because when you see something fun in this job, you take a selfie and document it! #thegreatdoughrising,” she wrote.
Social media users ― including Washington State’s Department of Transportation ― joined in on the fun and offered up their best dough puns.
Bova later updated that the scene had been cleaned up.