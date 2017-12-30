Truckers Jeff Bezos and Ignoring Genius

Check out Jeff Bezos’ office in 1999.

Truckers and Bezos and Ignoring Genius

Before I was an island hopping pro blogger I was a blogger who struggled horribly. I was barely a blogger. I had no clue in hell how to blog. I just posted whatever. Shit posting, really, because my blog lacked value, direction and....well...it was pretty damn bad.

But before I was a bad blogger I worked as a security guard at a shipping terminal. I worked with truck drivers all day long.

One such trucker told me a neat story. A story about ignoring genius and how painful this mistake may be if you ignore your own genius, or the genius of others.

The trucker I spoke to noted how a trucker buddy of his was bugged by his nephew to invest some money in his fledgling company. The nephew sold stuff out of his garage, building an online retail store from the ground up. He asked his uncle for a small minimal investment. The uncle trucker believed the young guy’s company was not worth the investment.

The nephew was named Jeff. Jeff Bezos. If the uncle invested a relatively small sum in the company way back in the 90’s, he would not have made millions of dollars. He would have made tens of millions of dollars, if not more, getting in near the ground floor on a venture that has made the owner and CEO worth $100 BILLION dollars. 100 BILLION, just to drill the point home.

Ignoring Genius

It feels easy to negatively dismiss someone who aspires to chase their dreams while rendering useful service because you have your own fears, hang ups, grief, anger and misery to deal with. But doing so may be the biggest mistake of your life. Even if you miss out on becoming worth 10 or 100 million dollars because you lacked the foresight to invest a few grand in your nephew who creates Amazon, you only hurt yourself by either crapping on someone’s dreams or by failing to support someone doing something worthy, helpful, and something they feel passionate about.

Dismissing other’s burgeoning brilliance and future success is the easiest way to crap on your genius, too, because we are all connected.

What you see in others is what you see in yourself, because how you see the world is how you see yourself.

Genius

All I do is follow my fun.

I follow my passion.

I think little about outcomes.

Whatever happens, happens.

But I am no fool; I see something special developing with me and my fabulous, generous friends.

Look at the video chats me and my friend Alonzo Pichardo have done; collectively, the chats have received over 225,000 views.

Alonzo tested out one of the video chats as a show on Sound Cloud last week.

In under 6 days the show netted over 3,400 plays.

Click the Play button below to listen to it:

I don’t see myself as a genius. I do know that Alonzo and I have vast online experience. We know our stuff. We love helping people. We care not about outcomes, really, being tickled pink that these shows have taken off.

We do love the fact that these chats gaining momentum has given us a greater platform to help folks build an online business the right way.

He graciously asked me to chat with him on his highly popular YouTube Channel. I gobbled that opportunity up like a hippo after a 2 week fast.

Why?

We built a connection of course but after that, we saw the skills, the talents and abilities that the other person offered.

Some may call it genius. Not us though. We just love what we do.

My point is, when you see immense talent in someone who has devoted much of their life to service, make it a point to shout them out. Endorse these folks. See the specialness in them, to help them spread the word, and to help a bigger audience in their niche, and you will see it in yourself.

ONLY LIFT PEOPLE UP.

NEVER TEAR PEOPLE DOWN.

If you see someone who has talent, fan the flames under their potential. Lift them up. Pick them up. See their genius, even before you see your special gifts, and those special gifts will begin to take root, and seed themselves, in you too.

We see the world as we see ourselves.

If you want to inspire humanity, do it one person at a time.

Pick people up. Inspire folks.

See the greatness in those who serve with love, and you will see more greatness, more love and more service in yourself.

