Three people were hospitalized last night after a motorcyle leading Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s motorcade was involved in a car crash near Los Angeles.

None of the injuries appeared to be critical, according to police and a family member.

The prime minister was in California for a number of events, including meeting with Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown. The motorcade had just left the Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley in Ventura County, where Trudeau had presented a speech on the benefits of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The collision occurred at 7:20 local time when the driver of a Toyota Highlander turned left and collided with a motorcycle at the head of the motorcade driven by a California Highway Patrol officer, police told ABC7-TV. The motorcycle was badly mangled but the officer sustained “moderate injuries,” according to the Ventura County Fire Department. The driver of the car and her son were also transported to the local hospital.

Update on motorcycle accident on Madera in Simi Valley: confirming it was a CHP Motor Officer on a VIP escort to Reagan Library. Officer was transported to hospital due to moderate injuries @VCFD — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) February 10, 2018

California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer in Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's motorcade crashes leaving the Reagan Library. 3 people sent to the hospital. More at 11 on @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/wZrnyvYMPE — Jory Rand (@ABC7Jory) February 10, 2018

The husband of the driver, whom police did not identify, told ABC7 that his wife injured her neck and that their son may have broken his wrist.

The motorcade continued on its way, the Toronto Star reported.

We spoke with the husband of the woman who was hit by a CHP motorcycle officer in Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's motorcade. He says she injured her neck, their son may have broken his wrist. Both are in the hospital, as is the officer. Hear the interview at 11 @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/khIiMG4G7p — Jory Rand (@ABC7Jory) February 10, 2018

Trudeau arrived in San Francisco on Thursday for meetings to discuss possible Canadian investments and business partnerships. He also met with Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos, who’s considering locations for a second headquarters. Toronto is on the shortlist.

He also spent time Friday meeting along with with Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Great, far reaching conversation with @JustinTrudeau this morning about immigration, universal healthcare, and climate change. Plus, the guy’s got great hair! pic.twitter.com/XdPNrdpqv7 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 9, 2018

Brown and Trudeau talked about climate change and trade. Brown told ABC that Donald Trump is “AWOL on climate change,” so other leaders have to fill the vacuum and do what they can.