Three people were hospitalized last night after a motorcyle leading Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s motorcade was involved in a car crash near Los Angeles.
None of the injuries appeared to be critical, according to police and a family member.
The prime minister was in California for a number of events, including meeting with Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown. The motorcade had just left the Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley in Ventura County, where Trudeau had presented a speech on the benefits of the North American Free Trade Agreement.
The collision occurred at 7:20 local time when the driver of a Toyota Highlander turned left and collided with a motorcycle at the head of the motorcade driven by a California Highway Patrol officer, police told ABC7-TV. The motorcycle was badly mangled but the officer sustained “moderate injuries,” according to the Ventura County Fire Department. The driver of the car and her son were also transported to the local hospital.
The husband of the driver, whom police did not identify, told ABC7 that his wife injured her neck and that their son may have broken his wrist.
The motorcade continued on its way, the Toronto Star reported.
Trudeau arrived in San Francisco on Thursday for meetings to discuss possible Canadian investments and business partnerships. He also met with Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos, who’s considering locations for a second headquarters. Toronto is on the shortlist.
He also spent time Friday meeting along with with Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Brown and Trudeau talked about climate change and trade. Brown told ABC that Donald Trump is “AWOL on climate change,” so other leaders have to fill the vacuum and do what they can.
“The Trump people have their heads in the sand and we have to make allies in Canada,” Brown said.