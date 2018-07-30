Michelle Wolf Has A Hilarious Take On True Crime Documentaries

True crime documentaries have been around forever. But recent films in the genre, like “Making a Murderer” and “The Jinx,” have made the serial approach to the subject matter popular.

Now “The Break with Michelle Wolf” takes a look at the format with a spoof advertisement for a true crime documentary series titled “The Husband Did It.”

OK, sure the title gives it away. But the trailer for the fictional film nails the cliches that abound in the real documentaries.