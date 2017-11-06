True Life: I Hate My Major And I Don't Get School

Ah, yes, it is that time once again. Readers: we need to talk . By now, I assume we all understand that when I say “talk” I am insinuating that I write, you read, and by the end of this mostly complaint filled, cathartic essay, a conclusion is reached.

The pickle I have found myself in today is... you guessed it, the title gave it away, I am actually in two pickles. I hate my major and I don’t get school. I am currently a political science major with a minor in English creative fiction writing. It sounded like a dream when I declared for the third time, during the most tumultuous election season in American history. Now, though, yeah I’m not digging it.

If you’ve been reading any of my shouts into the void which I like to call “writing”, it is abundantly clear that college was never my thing. I got here and assumed everything would figure itself out. Here I am, in a private research institution, with a world of knowledge at my fingertips. All I have to do is pick something that I like. Live it, love it, learn it, graduate with a degree in it, and make a change in the real world. Easy peasy lemon squeezey. Or so I was told.

What I was not told is that there is nothing more daunting than the reality of being dealt a plethora of life altering choices. Couple that with constant murmurs from numerous peanut gallery members such as parents, society, peers, and advisors. Now you are left with a resounding, “Oh, shit what do I actually do?” moment.

“Choose something you love.” But, make sure you make enough money. Don’t study something that you can teach yourself. Be creative, but not enough that you’ll end up a starving ~artiste~. The list of recommedations goes on, however my favorite is, “Just pick something that isn’t English.”

Like many other first generation Americans, my childhood was laced with sacrifice. There has been a constant reminder of the perils my parents had to endure in order to give my siblings and myself everything we were afforded up until this very moment. The only thing I was ever asked was to be great... and one day, rich.

Success has long been defined by wealth and we all know that while doing what you love is fun, fun does not equate success. Long story short, I chose to be a political science major with an english minor because I thought, “Hey! I love writing. I want to be a writer, but let me follow the money and learn about politics, which I also love. I’ll make money, my parents happy, and get to spill my heart out about administrations and policy proceedings regularly by way of the written word. It’s the best of both worlds.” Except it isn’t. I fucking hate it, guys.

As much as I have been reading, writing, and verbally dissecting the ins and outs of what it means to be in college right now, I have yet to touch upon the topic of isolation. It is incredibly isolating to realize that you hate what you are studying and you are not, in fact, having the “best four years of your life.” I could blame any number of things:

The 2016 election. I feel hoodwinked to be quite honest. As naive and hopeful as I tend to be, I genuinely thought that after losing sorely to the Trumpinator, the next step to making change would be to completely engulf my life with politics. Now though, I can’t escape and the impending doom that jumps from my television, to laptop, to cell phone screens, then to my notebooks and back out through the voices of my professors’ lectures has been beyond overwhelming. My parents. Mom! Dad! Thanks so much for pressuring me into taking up a major that I could excel in, only to have me find out that we don’t always enjoy the things that we’re good at. It was and continues to be a bitter lesson, but hey I’m getting an education out of it. So, can I really complain? Yes No. Myself. Okay, let’s get real. Someone was going to pull the metaphorical wool from my eyes eventually. It isn’t really anybody’s fault that I am perpetually winging it. Alright, it is my fault. I do wish though, that I had more time to figure out who I was going to be and how I’d get there. I still kind of feel like a freshman and I don’t even want to think about my post-grad plan. I guess, I’m going to have to figure that out soon, though.

As I was doing my research for this particular essay, I realized that I am not alone. Everybody that I spoke to, aside from my friend Helen, hates their major. This is the part about school that I don’t get. Nobody likes it, we all have to do it, and none of us get it. I asked my dad the other night, “Papa, was there ever a time in college when you decided you wanted to give up your studies and start over?” Wrong person to ask because he said no (with a snarky look!). School is essentially another step on the path to financial success, and we aren’t supposed to like, or even love, everything we do. However, it is important that we go through it, do it, and make the most of it.