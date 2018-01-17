TRUMP 2.UH-0

We’re approaching the anniversary of the First Women’s March, when over 5 million clairvoyant Americans peacefully took to the streets to protest what the Benny Hill of Presidents was about to do to their country. Okay, we didn’t get it exactly right – it’s worse. So this might be a good time to do a quick run-down of his fuck-ups.

THE YEAR IN BULLET POINTS FOR OUR MENTALLY IL DUCE:

· We’re within an impulsive button-push of a civilization-ending nuclear war with North Korea. Oh yeah, that. And?

· We’ve pointlessly offended allies like Germany, Britain, Mexico, Canada, every country with brown people, the United Nations, and even Australia, for God’s sake – all of whom are now motivated to not help us with whatever President Trumpkauf’s next Operation Faceplant is.

· Anti-Semitism and overt racism are on the rise throughout the country, aided and abetted by our very own Duh Fuhrer.

· Our dandy new tax plan is guaranteed to exacerbate the ever-expanding gap between rich and poor.

· Fewer Americans now have health care – with even more fewer on the way if the Administration’s efforts to un-administer the ACA keep up.

· Attempts to suppress the vote among the Democratic electorate continue to grow more intense, the most overt when Orange Julius Caesar commissioned a Voter Fraud Panel that had to be disbanded when they discovered there isn’t any – except for that being committed by Republicans attempting to suppress voting among Democrats.

· We’re de-creasing the size of our National Parks – cuz everybody’s had enough of those goddamn trees and bunnies and wildflowers, right?

· The Secretary of Education is uneducated about public education except for passionately believing in using tax dollars to support private schools.

· The Chief Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency is an oil company stooge who doesn’t believe in climate change.

· The Attorney General wants to deemphasize monitoring racist police departments, lied under oath about his ties to the mobsters who control the President, um, that is… Russia, and has made one of his top crime-fighting priorities the initiation of a federal crackdown on marijuana.

· The Energy Secretary wanted to abolish the Department of Energy but couldn’t remember the name of it.

· The Secretary of All Those Other Things That Are Hard For A Certain Somebody To Remember is a white collar crook who is in bed with the mobsters who have bought off his father-in-law… er, Russians, er, the President.

And let’s not forget that our Commander-in-Sheesh and his enablers have ceded our position as world leader with…

BRILLIANT INTERNATIONAL NEGOTIATING PLOYS:

· Withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord, thus securing our country’s place in history as the 21st Century’s own future Easter Island.

· Disparaging NATO and implying we won’t come to the defense of our allies should the mobsters who are in bed with the President, er… I mean, Russia decide to pull another Ukraine.

· Employing the “nanny-nanny” strategy with North Korea, thereby forcing the adults in South Korea, Japan and other Asian nations to negotiate directly with Kim Jung Un to keep from getting blown up.

· Depleting our diplomatic corps at a dizzying speed, with those encouraged to leave tending to be the most knowledgeable while those who remain are demoralized by the inferiority of their superiors.

· Preparing to engage in a catastrophic trade war with China which would likely close off Chinese markets to America’s most successful companies.

· Engaging in a War on Science sure to push us to the forefront of the backburner among advanced nations.

· Unconditionally recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel without reactivating a peace process, a strategic move not without a concrete result: we’ve all but silk-screened the recruiting posters for Islamic extremist terrorist organizations.

· Expressing admiration for authoritarian figures in Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt and the crime syndicates that own the President, er… Russia, thereby repositioning our moral standing to somewhere below a member of Suge Knight’s entourage.

· Threatening to withdraw from the extraordinarily-effective Iranian nuclear Joint Comprehensive Plan, thus paving the way for Russia, China and Europe to exploit lucrative Iranian markets, while we in turn initiate our Extreme Pouting Initiative. And risk encouraging another nuclear power. It’s a two-fer fuck-up!

I’m sure I’ve missed a bunch of the Trumpanzees’ most egregious actions. And, yes, the stock market is doing well, which should tell us all that the ninnies who without exception didn’t see the Great Recession of 2007 coming are just as stupid as they ever were.

Meanwhile, there’s another Women’s March this Saturday. The extremists in the Koch-Mercer-Adelson oligarchy will be watching and hoping we’ve lost our anger and determination after their first year of Fox-istic rule.