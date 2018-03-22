POLITICS
Trump's Advice To 25-Year-Old Self: 'Don't Run For President'

So naturally, he'll seek re-election in 2020.
By Rebecca Shapiro

President Donald Trump told a room filled with millennials on Thursday that if he had to give any advice to his 25-year-old self, it’d come down to four words: 

“Don’t run for president.” 

The crowd erupted in laughter and applause as Trump continued his response.

“All my life, I’ve gotten really — look, we all, every once in a while, get a knock. But I got the greatest publicity,” he said during a White House forum with millennials called Generation Next. “I was getting such great ― until I ran for office.”

He continued, lavishing praise on himself for “exposing fake news” to the public.

“But people get it. People really do get it,” he said. “There is a lot of fake news out there. Nobody had any idea. You know, I’m actually proud of the fact that I exposed it to a large extent, because we exposed it. It’s an achievement.”

Trump’s response wasn’t the only headline-making comment of the forum. White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, who is overseeing the administration’s response to the opioid crisis, issued a warning against taking fentanyl ― a synthetic drug that’s largely replaced heroin ― by urging millennials to “eat the ice cream, have the french fry, but don’t buy the street drug.”

