Trump's Advice To 25-Year-Old Self: 'Don't Run For President'

Q: "What advice would you give to the 25-year-old Donald Trump knowing what you know today."— NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) March 22, 2018
Trump: "Don't run for president." pic.twitter.com/I7PsPvHUMq
President Donald Trump told a room filled with millennials on Thursday that if he had to give any advice to his 25-year-old self, it’d come down to four words:
“Don’t run for president.”
The crowd erupted in laughter and applause as Trump continued his response.
“All my life, I’ve gotten really — look, we all, every once in a while, get a knock. But I got the greatest publicity,” he said during a White House forum with millennials called Generation Next. “I was getting such great ― until I ran for office.”
He continued, lavishing praise on himself for “exposing fake news” to the public.
“But people get it. People really do get it,” he said. “There is a lot of fake news out there. Nobody had any idea. You know, I’m actually proud of the fact that I exposed it to a large extent, because we exposed it. It’s an achievement.”
Trump’s response wasn’t the only headline-making comment of the forum. White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, who is overseeing the administration’s response to the opioid crisis, issued a warning against taking fentanyl ― a synthetic drug that’s largely replaced heroin ― by urging millennials to “eat the ice cream, have the french fry, but don’t buy the street drug.”