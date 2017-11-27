Former Trump Adviser Says He'd Rather See Doug Jones In Office Than 'Disaster' Roy Moore

A former Donald Trump adviser broke with the commander-in-chief by denouncing embattled Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.

Lobbyist David Urban, who worked on the Trump’s presidential campaign and was floated as a potential replacement for former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, told CNN on Sunday that Moore’s candidacy is a “loser for the Republican Party.” Referring to Moore’s Democratic opponent, Urban said that “the only thing worse than Doug Jones is Roy Moore.”

Urban is only the latest in a chorus of Republicans who refuse to stand by Moore, a former judge who has been accused of sexual harassing and assaulting multiple women, including minors.

Trump meanwhile reaffirmed his backing of Moore in a series of Sunday tweets lambasting Jones, a former U.S. Attorney best known for prosecuting Ku Klu Klan members.

The last thing we need in Alabama and the U.S. Senate is a Schumer/Pelosi puppet who is WEAK on Crime, WEAK on the Border, Bad for our Military and our great Vets, Bad for our 2nd Amendment, AND WANTS TO RAISES TAXES TO THE SKY. Jones would be a disaster! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2017

“I would break with the president on this,” Urban told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. “I think the only thing worse than Doug Jones is Roy Moore.”

Urban dubbed Moore an “anchor around the Republican brand” and a “disaster for the midterms.”

“Republicans will have to distance themselves,” he added. “When you’re explaining, you’re losing. So I think this is a loser for the Republican Party.”

Urban said he thinks the issue could have been solved by postponing the election altogether, but reiterated that he would prefer to see Jones elected over Moore.

“In the long run, Democrat Doug Jones will become Republican Doug Jones,” he said, adding that the candidate could easily become a “likely vote for Republicans” on various issues.