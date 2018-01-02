Trump Threatens Aid To Palestinians After U.S. Says It Will Withhold Millions From Pakistan

President Donald Trump appeared to threaten millions of dollars in U.S. aid to the Palestinians in a series of tweets Tuesday after a decision to also withhold funds from Pakistan earlier in the day.

“It’s not only Pakistan that we pay billions of dollars to for nothing,” the president wrote Tuesday afternoon. “We pay the Palestinians HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect.”

Trump continued to say that the Palestinians no longer wanted to negotiate a peace treaty with Israel. He also referenced his decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital ― a move that inflamed tensions in the Middle East and undermined peace efforts ― but he defended the move, saying inaction would have cost Israel “more.”

“We have taken Jerusalem, the toughest part of the negotiation, off the table, but Israel, for that, would have had to pay more,” he said. “But with the Palestinians no longer willing to talk peace, why should we make any of these massive future payments to them?”

The U.S. had budgeted $251 million in aid for the Palestinian-occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip in 2018, according to government data.

Earlier Tuesday, Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said that America would withhold $255 million in aid from Pakistan, saying the country had “played a double game for years” and failed to support the American effort to fight terrorism.