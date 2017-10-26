Trump and Christie Team Up To Tackle Opioid Crisis

Follow me on Twitter: @mk1157

Painfully recalling the alcoholism of his own brother, an emotional President Trump made a bold declaration today about the opioid crisis in America, something he pledged to fight with everything he has.

There are roughly 175 overdoses everyday, which the president declared is a health crisis that this generation must end. To head this effort, the president has chosen New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

Full disclosure: I know Governor Christie fairly well and I believe the president has made a great choice here.

Governor Christie has been personally affected by this issue, having lost a very close friend to this crisis years ago.

A major part of this initiative will involve providing better treatment for addicts, which, to be honest, is something I wish would be integrated into the war on drugs in general.

I understand that like opioids, many illegal narcotics are dangerous. But I also believe that fighting addiction with treatment rather than jail cells is more humane and effective.

That doesn’t mean hardcore drug abusers who commit crimes shouldn’t be punished, but I would like to see the system as a whole lean more towards treatment and less towards incarceration.

All of that said, it is nice to see the opioid crisis finally discussed out in the open and given the proper national attention.

For far too long opioids have ravaged numerous parts of the country and it is about time that fact was recognized by those who have the power to make positive changes.

Whatever you think of him, President Trump is doing the right thing here and his choice of Chris Christie was a perfect one, as the Governor is as committed to this battle as anybody ever could be.

America needed strong leadership on this issue and now they have it.