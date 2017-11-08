Trump and Obama Are So Much Like "Goofus And Gallant" From Highlights Magazine That It's Insane

A video posted today of Barack Obama kindly shaking hands with everyone while on jury duty, while Donald Trump is slamming around Asia, underscored that Trump and Obama are so much like "Goofus & Gallant," a long-time feature from the children's magazine "Highlights," that it's insane. The boorish Trump and the mannerly Obama are perfect analogues for the young cartoon duo many of us enjoyed in our youths while waiting for the dentist to drill into our heads.