Trump and Obama Are So Much Like "Goofus And Gallant" From Highlights Magazine That It's Insane

A video posted today of Barack Obama kindly shaking hands with everyone while on jury duty, while Donald Trump is slamming around Asia, underscored that Trump and Obama are so much like "Goofus & Gallant," a long-time feature from the children's magazine "Highlights," that it's insane. The boorish Trump and the mannerly Obama are perfect analogues for the young cartoon duo many of us enjoyed in our youths while waiting for the dentist to drill into our heads.
Take a look at this collection of "Goofus and Gallant" strips from various decades and see if they remind you of anyone.
This article also appears on Republic Report.
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS