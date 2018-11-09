BREAKING NEWS
Tap here to turn on desktop notifications to get the news sent straight to you.
Open Search
EDITION
Elections HQ
Senate
35 seats
House
435 seats
Full Results
>>
Refreshing in
:30
:
NOW PLAYING
Trump Attacks April Ryan
Trump Attacks April Ryan
Subscribe to The Morning Email.
Wake up to the day's most important news.
Trump Attacks April Ryan
CONVERSATIONS
NEWS
US News
World News
Business
Environment
Health
Social Justice
ENTERTAINMENT
Culture & Arts
Media
Celebrity
TV & Film
POLITICS
Congress
Donald Trump
2018 Elections
Extremism
COMMUNITIES
Queer Voices
Women
Black Voices
Latino Voices
Asian Voices
Style & Beauty
Food & Drink
Parenting
Travel
Finds
Wellness
Relationships
Money
Home & Living
Work/Life
SPECIAL PROJECTS
Impact: Project Zero
Impact: This New World
Highline
Listen to America
Podcasts
VIDEO
FROM OUR PARTNERS
What's Working: Purpose + Profit
The Power of Humanity
Difference Maker 100
OPINION
Expert analysis and commentary to make sense of today's biggest stories.
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up here to have the best stories delivered straight to your inbox.
HUFFPOST PERSONAL
First-person essays, features, interviews and Q&As about life today.
Australia
Brazil
Canada
Deutschland
España
France
Ελλάδα (Greece)
India
Italia
日本 (Japan)
한국 (Korea)
Maghreb
Mexico
Quebec
United Kingdom
United States
Get breaking news alerts
Download our app
Go to mobile site