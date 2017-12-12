Sarah Huckabee Sanders Defends Trump's Sexist Attack On Kirsten Gillibrand

WASHINGTON ― White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, attempting to explain President Donald Trump’s latest sexist attack, this time against Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), claimed it was “very obvious” that Trump was referring to “the corruption of the entire political system.”

“He’s not alleging anything,” Sanders said at Tuesday’s White House press briefing. “There’s no way that this is sexist at all.”

That morning, Trump had been widely criticized for slurring Gillibrand, one of several Democratic senators calling for the president’s resignation in response to renewed sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Many interpreted the tweet, which suggested Gillibrand “would do anything” for campaign donations, as a nasty sexual innuendo.

Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

Gillibrand called it “a sexist smear,” and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) accused Trump of “trying to bully, intimidate and slut-shame” Gillibrand.

On Tuesday, Trump also falsely claimed that he didn’t know the women accusing him of sexual misconduct, part of a continuing effort to discredit his accusers. He has also reportedly said that the 2005 “Access Hollywood” tape, in which he brags about grabbing women, is fake.

The White House has dismissed all the allegations by asserting that Trump’s victory in last year’s election put the issue to rest.