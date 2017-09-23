MLB's First Player Just Took A Knee During The National Anthem

Earlier this year, several New England Patriots players refused to attend a celebration at the White House, a traditional visit for teams who win sports championships. Some of the players who stayed away said that Trump displayed racist rhetoric throughout his campaign and that they wouldn’t feel accepted in the White House.

Major League Baseball has largely remained outside the issue, as the sport has comparatively kept silent on the politics of racial inequality in the country. Meanwhile, players of color in the NFL and the NBA have used their platforms to highlight the issue of racial injustice in the U.S.

Basketball superstar LeBron James, who gave a scathing response to Trump’s comments about Curry on Saturday, expressed in a tweet why the matter was so personal and important to him. James was the victim of a hate crime earlier this year.