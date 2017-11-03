Trump Calls Bergdahl Sentence A Disgrace To Country And Military

President Donald Trump on Friday harshly criticized the decision of a military judge not to give jail time to a U.S. soldier who abandoned his post in Afghanistan and was captured by the Taliban.

“The decision on Sergeant Bergdahl is a complete and total disgrace to our Country and to our Military,” Trump tweeted shortly after the sentencing in the trial of Bowe Bergdahl concluded.

A Fort Bragg military judge on Friday sentenced Bowe Bergdahl to a dishonorable discharge, fined him $10,000 and reduced his rank to that of private from sergeant, but did not sentence him to any time in prison.

Trump had repeatedly criticized Bergdahl on the campaign trail last year.