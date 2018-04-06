We’re going to have to agree to disagree on this one.
That’s how some internet users felt on Friday after White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders suggested that President Donald Trump would easily best China in a trade war because “he’s the best negotiator at the table.”
Trump is currently threatening China and other countries with tariffs, and China has retaliated with tariffs of its own.
As you might expect, many people were skeptical about Huckabee Sanders’ claim. Very skeptical:
Some based their opinions of Trump’s negotiating skills on his previous negotiations.
Others expressed their doubt in the form of GIFs:
And then things got Stormy.
Many people argued that Trump hadn’t done so well when his lawyer negotiated a nondisclosure agreement with porn star Stormy Daniels, who alleges that she and Trump had an affair in 2006 and that Trump’s lawyer paid her to keep quiet about it. Daniels has spoken at length about the alleged affair.
Most of the tweets were NSFW, but the one below gives you the picture.