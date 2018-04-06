We’re going to have to agree to disagree on this one.

That’s how some internet users felt on Friday after White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders suggested that President Donald Trump would easily best China in a trade war because “he’s the best negotiator at the table.”

Trump is currently threatening China and other countries with tariffs, and China has retaliated with tariffs of its own.

Press Sec. Sanders tells @jonkarl that Pres. Trump "absolutely" still believes trade wars are easy to win "if he is in charge of those negotiations...he's the best negotiator at the table." https://t.co/XQ7uJkSKKT pic.twitter.com/c0Je4qVInO — ABC News (@ABC) April 6, 2018

As you might expect, many people were skeptical about Huckabee Sanders’ claim. Very skeptical:

"He's the best negotiator at the table" if he's the ONLY negotiator at the table. Then, yes. — Kris Moore (@renardgirl) April 6, 2018

Sarah Says: In talks with China, Trump will be "...the best negotiator at the table." The problem is, China won't be sitting at the kids' table. #ifhermouthismoving — George Bufford (@GeorgeBufford) April 6, 2018

Some based their opinions of Trump’s negotiating skills on his previous negotiations.

Let’s see how far the “great negotiator” (aka Stable Genius) has gotten us with his promise of a “terrific” replacement for ACA, Gun Control (if they are unstable you just go in and take their guns!), DACA and then, Infrastructure Week. Now he’s working his magic with Tariffs! — CoastalResistance (@traci_altson) April 6, 2018

Sarah Huckabee Sanders: President Trump is the best negotiator at the table.



Every bank in NYC: 😂



Trump casinos: 😂😂



Trump airlines: 😂😂😂



Trump football: 😂😂😂



Trump University: 😂😂😂😂



Stormy Daniels: 😂😂😂😂😂 — nicki 🤓 (@nickiknowsnada) April 6, 2018

Others expressed their doubt in the form of GIFs:

Best negotiator at the table!!! I can’t with her.. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hLnbCVYPKu — Michaelangelo (@lomlplexTOGG) April 6, 2018

And then things got Stormy.

Many people argued that Trump hadn’t done so well when his lawyer negotiated a nondisclosure agreement with porn star Stormy Daniels, who alleges that she and Trump had an affair in 2006 and that Trump’s lawyer paid her to keep quiet about it. Daniels has spoken at length about the alleged affair.

Most of the tweets were NSFW, but the one below gives you the picture.