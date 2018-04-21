Trump Biographer On Trump's Lies: Named Ladies Man At School With No Young Women

A biographer of Donald Trump says the president’s habit of lying can be traced back to his school days.

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Michael D’Antonio, who wrote the 2016 book The Truth About Trump, on Friday told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that the president has been fabricating his own version of the truth since childhood.

“This is Donald, really going back to his school days when he was a boy, he insisted to others that he had hit home runs he had never hit in ball games,” D’Antonio explained.

His comments came while discussing reports that Trump had previously tried to deceive journalists by using false names.

“(Trump) left the New York Military Academy declaring himself the greatest baseball player in New York state and it just went on and on and on,” D’Antonio added. “He was named the ladies man at a school that had no young women at it, so you tell me, he has been doing this forever.”