Trump Plugs MAGA Merch For Black Friday, Twitter Users Howl

The Collectible #MAGA hat Christmas ornament is 30% off today with the code GIVING. https://t.co/7iFffnw6O7 pic.twitter.com/NakifNOilG— GOP (@GOP) November 24, 2017
President Donald Trump got into the spirit of Black Friday with an ad on his Facebook page touting discounted “OFFICIAL Trump Merchandise” ― and Twitter users, including former Mexican President Vicente Fox Quesada, had a field day.
“We’ve got a great deal for our supporters this Black Friday! Use the code GIVING for 30% off OFFICIAL Trump Merchandise,” the Facebook post on Trump’s page read.
The Republican National Committee also promoted the merchandise on Twitter.
Fire-engine red “Make America Great Again” hats, tree ornaments, mugs, dog leashes, T-shirts and “Fight the Fake News” bumper stickers were all up for grabs at a discount at the Shop Donald J. Trump website. The proceeds go to both the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee, according to the site.
While Trump backers were busy ordering merchandise, the president’s foes were hitting Twitter hard. One annoyed comment came from Fox Quesada, who was president of Mexico from 2000-2006.
And there was this:
Here are some other tweets: