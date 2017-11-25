Trump Plugs MAGA Merch For Black Friday, Twitter Users Howl

The Collectible #MAGA hat Christmas ornament is 30% off today with the code GIVING. https://t.co/7iFffnw6O7 pic.twitter.com/NakifNOilG

President Donald Trump got into the spirit of Black Friday with an ad on his Facebook page touting discounted “OFFICIAL Trump Merchandise” ― and Twitter users, including former Mexican President Vicente Fox Quesada, had a field day.

“We’ve got a great deal for our supporters this Black Friday! Use the code GIVING for 30% off OFFICIAL Trump Merchandise,” the Facebook post on Trump’s page read.

The Republican National Committee also promoted the merchandise on Twitter.

Fire-engine red “Make America Great Again” hats, tree ornaments, mugs, dog leashes, T-shirts and “Fight the Fake News” bumper stickers were all up for grabs at a discount at the Shop Donald J. Trump website. The proceeds go to both the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee, according to the site.

Shop Donald Trump A MAGA dog leash.

While Trump backers were busy ordering merchandise, the president’s foes were hitting Twitter hard. One annoyed comment came from Fox Quesada, who was president of Mexico from 2000-2006.

.@realDonaldTrump, I thought you were going to focus on aiding the American people, not profit from them. pic.twitter.com/tf2V3OtjdB — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) November 24, 2017

And there was this:

Hey, Trump, how about giving your profits to Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands?! Guess your stuff isn't selling so hot--had to go to mark-downs already — Kathi Orgeron (@KOrgeron) November 24, 2017

Here are some other tweets:

The @GOP has turned into the Trump Home Shopping Network. SAD! — Eight is a lot of legs, David (@muttsandersbro) November 24, 2017

Yes. Everything & everyone must go! Lincoln bedroom furniture, all antique, flags as far back as 1776, the original Constitution, Oval Office Furnishing. We raising funds for Trump’s legal defense. Come early and stay late. Everything must go. Instant discounts for the wealthy! — Joel & Denise Kass (@rvc143) November 24, 2017

the entire GOP is for sale, just send them money and they will defend Roy Moore and cut Millionaires taxes while screwing the middle class. ACT NOW, and they will collude with Russia at no extra charge. Act now, before Don is impeached #TrumpTaxScam #GOPTaxScam — tony rosa (@TonyRosa_really) November 24, 2017