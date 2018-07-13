Trump Baby Blimp Hits The Skies Of London During UK Visit

LONDON ― An enormous blimp depicting President Donald Trump as a baby throwing a temper tantrum set sail over the city Friday morning.

The blimp went up near the Houses of Parliament around 9 a.m. local time. It’s the culmination of a weekslong online fundraising campaign from a group of British activists.

The president arrived in the U.K. on Thursday but is largely circumventing the capital and the massive protests against him. He paid a brief visit to the U.S. ambassador’s central London residence before taking a helicopter to Blenheim Palace ― the monumental house where Winston Churchill was born― for a lavish dinner event with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

“I guess when they put out blimps to make me feel unwelcome, no reason for me to go to London,” Trump told The Sun in an interview that was published on Thursday where he also sharply criticized May’s Brexit plans.

HuffPost UK’s Chris York was on the scene as the blimp was being inflated.

Quiff complete!!! Just his tiny hands left to go pic.twitter.com/DLKLzx6rA6 — Chris York (@ChrisDYork) July 13, 2018

“Donald Trump is a big, angry baby with a fragile ego and tiny hands,” the group’s fundraising page reads. “We want to make sure he knows that all of Britain is looking down on him and laughing at him.”

200,000 people are expected to attend Friday’s protests. The less-than-warm welcome shouldn’t come as a shock to Trump, who is extremely unpopular in the U.K. and has had public spats with both May and London Mayor Sadiq Khan. He also sparked ire across the pond last year when he retweeted an infamous British hate group leader. A recent YouGov poll found that 67 percent of Brits disapprove of the president, while a mere 11 percent have positive feelings toward him.