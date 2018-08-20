President Donald Trump introduced a border patrol agent at the White House on Monday as someone who “speaks perfect English” while praising his work along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump made the seemingly off-the-cuff remark as he recognized the agent, Adrian Anzaldua, for his discovery of 78 undocumented immigrants inside a trailer in Laredo, Texas.

The immigrants were reportedly found in good health. The driver and passenger, both U.S. citizens, were arrested, the Laredo Morning Times reported.

WHgov President Donald Trump recognized the work of border patrol agent Adrian Anzaldua at the White House on Monday.

“The border patrol agent who caught the accused, and likely saved many lives, he’s here with us,” Trump said before calling upon Anzaldua.

“You’re not nervous, right? Speaks perfect English,” Trump added as Anzaldua approached.

here's the clip of Trump saying a Hispanic border patrol officer "speaks perfect English" pic.twitter.com/rV7kSor0rk — Caleb Ecarma (@calebecarma) August 20, 2018

Anzaldua thanked the president at the podium and did not acknowledge the remark about his English.

“What a good job he did! What a good job,” Trump said.