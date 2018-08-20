U.S. NEWS
08/20/2018 05:11 pm ET Updated 1 hour ago

Trump Praises Border Patrol Agent Who 'Speaks Perfect English’ At Immigration Event

The president was recognizing Adrian Anzaldua's discovery of 78 undocumented immigrants in a trailer in Texas.
headshot
By Nina Golgowski

President Donald Trump introduced a border patrol agent at the White House on Monday as someone who “speaks perfect English” while praising his work along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump made the seemingly off-the-cuff remark as he recognized the agent, Adrian Anzaldua, for his discovery of 78 undocumented immigrants inside a trailer in Laredo, Texas.

The immigrants were reportedly found in good health. The driver and passenger, both U.S. citizens, were arrested, the Laredo Morning Times reported.

President Donald Trump recognized the work of border patrol agent Adrian Anzaldua at the White House on Monday.
WHgov
President Donald Trump recognized the work of border patrol agent Adrian Anzaldua at the White House on Monday.

“The border patrol agent who caught the accused, and likely saved many lives, he’s here with us,” Trump said before calling upon Anzaldua.

“You’re not nervous, right? Speaks perfect English,” Trump added as Anzaldua approached.

Anzaldua thanked the president at the podium and did not acknowledge the remark about his English.

“What a good job he did! What a good job,” Trump said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents are required to be U.S. citizens, according to the agency’s website.

RELATED COVERAGE

headshot
Nina Golgowski
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump United States Border Patrol English
Trump Praises Border Patrol Agent Who 'Speaks Perfect English’ At Immigration Event
CONVERSATIONS