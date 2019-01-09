President Donald Trump is doubling down on his demand for border wall funding, but every member of the House of Representatives whose district lies along the proposed barrier refuses to back the idea.

The nine House members who represent border districts from California to Texas each voted in favor of bills to reopen the government without additional money for the wall, CBS News reported Tuesday. The funding package passed the House last week, but stalled in the GOP-led Senate.

The nine representatives include Rep. Will Hurd of Texas, the only black Republican member of the House.

Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-Texas), who supported the House measures, asked on Monday that Trump “put his calls for a physical barrier to rest.” Gonzalez in November called the wall a “waste of taxpayer dollars.”

Trump this week plans to visit McAllen, Texas, a border city that has garnered a wave of media attention partly for its massive immigration processing center the government has used to separate families.

Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-Ariz.), also dismissed the president’s border security rhetoric, and said on Tuesday “the only crisis at the border is the one manufactured by Donald Trump.”

Rep. Xochitl Torres Small (D-N.M.) has disapproved of Trump’s wall on television and social media.

Trump made clear in his Oval Office address Tuesday that he has no intention of backing down. Meanwhile, the partial government shutdown is in its third week.