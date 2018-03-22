Remember When Trump Said Mexico Would Pay For His Border Wall? Twitter Does.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday night to boast about the $1.6 billion that was earmarked in the new omnibus spending bill for his oft-touted wall project along the U.S.-Mexico border.

But not only was Trump’s assertion misleading (the money isn’t actually going to help build the concrete wall he’s long-championed), many Twitter users pointed out that it contradicted the president’s repeated claims that American taxpayers wouldn’t have to pay for the wall at all:

Got $1.6 Billion to start Wall on Southern Border, rest will be forthcoming. Most importantly, got $700 Billion to rebuild our Military, $716 Billion next year...most ever. Had to waste money on Dem giveaways in order to take care of military pay increase and new equipment. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

Crowd: America! https://t.co/2PibVWbPyP — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) March 22, 2018

Doing a search of omnibus text and nowhere do I find a provision for billing Mexico for what the President is calling The Wall. https://t.co/sqSxTGYAs4 — Phil Elliott (@Philip_Elliott) March 22, 2018

and how much of that $1.6 billion is Mexico paying for? Thought so! #Liar — Darius Freamon (@dfreamon) March 22, 2018

So glad Mexico is paying for the wall.... scratch that, your taxes will haha. #YouGotTrumped pic.twitter.com/5f1T8IKD49 — Ye Boy Mandeep (@bassimandeep) March 22, 2018

You mean the one that Mexico was going to pay for and now you’re taking out of our pockets? Because you lie about everything and are full of empty words? K cool. — Courtney (@thewoodworkher) March 22, 2018

Is Mexico sending that money via Western Union? — Keith Pearson (@keith_pearson) March 22, 2018

Isn’t Mexico paying for it — Sarah Clapp (@SarahClapp) March 22, 2018

So Trump didn't solve DACA, didn't have Mexico pay for the wall, in his words had to 'waste' taxpayer money on programs he doesn't support, and used deficit spending on priorities he does support.



"Deals are my art form." DT 12/21/2012 https://t.co/eepCKZsKh9 — David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) March 22, 2018

On several occasions, Trump has claimed that he would get Mexico to pay for the border wall, despite the vehement rejections of such a plan by Mexican leaders.

“I believe Mexico will pay for the wall,” Trump said at a news conference in January, a day after his administration asked Congress for $18 billion over the next decade to fund the construction of the barrier.

“I have a very good relationship with Mexico,” Trump added. “But yes, in some form, Mexico will pay for the wall.”