POLITICS
03/22/2018 02:42 am ET

Remember When Trump Said Mexico Would Pay For His Border Wall? Twitter Does.

The president said Wednesday that $1.6 billion in taxpayer money has been earmarked for his oft-touted border wall.
By Dominique Mosbergen
Bloomberg via Getty Images
President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that Mexico would pay for the border wall he's long-championed. Mexico has scoffed at the idea. 

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday night to boast about the $1.6 billion that was earmarked in the new omnibus spending bill for his oft-touted wall project along the U.S.-Mexico border. 

But not only was Trump’s assertion misleading (the money isn’t actually going to help build the concrete wall he’s long-championed), many Twitter users pointed out that it contradicted the president’s repeated claims that American taxpayers wouldn’t have to pay for the wall at all:

On several occasions, Trump has claimed that he would get Mexico to pay for the border wall, despite the vehement rejections of such a plan by Mexican leaders

“I believe Mexico will pay for the wall,” Trump said at a news conference in January, a day after his administration asked Congress for $18 billion over the next decade to fund the construction of the barrier.

“I have a very good relationship with Mexico,” Trump added. “But yes, in some form, Mexico will pay for the wall.”

The new government spending bill released on Wednesday has designated $1.6 billion for border security. Democrats pointed out, however, that only $641 million of that will be used to build 33 miles of “new fencing or levees” — and not the concrete wall that Trump has championed. The rest of the funds will be used for the repair and replacement of existing fencing or border security technology.

The $1.3 trillion spending bill must pass by midnight Friday to avert another government shutdown.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Dominique Mosbergen
Senior Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Twitter Government Spending Donald Trump Border Wall
Remember When Trump Said Mexico Would Pay For His Border Wall? Twitter Does.
CONVERSATIONS