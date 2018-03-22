Remember When Trump Said Mexico Would Pay For His Border Wall? Twitter Does.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday night to boast about the $1.6 billion that was earmarked in the new omnibus spending bill for his oft-touted wall project along the U.S.-Mexico border.
But not only was Trump’s assertion misleading (the money isn’t actually going to help build the concrete wall he’s long-championed), many Twitter users pointed out that it contradicted the president’s repeated claims that American taxpayers wouldn’t have to pay for the wall at all:
On several occasions, Trump has claimed that he would get Mexico to pay for the border wall, despite the vehement rejections of such a plan by Mexican leaders.
“I believe Mexico will pay for the wall,” Trump said at a news conference in January, a day after his administration asked Congress for $18 billion over the next decade to fund the construction of the barrier.
“I have a very good relationship with Mexico,” Trump added. “But yes, in some form, Mexico will pay for the wall.”
The new government spending bill released on Wednesday has designated $1.6 billion for border security. Democrats pointed out, however, that only $641 million of that will be used to build 33 miles of “new fencing or levees” — and not the concrete wall that Trump has championed. The rest of the funds will be used for the repair and replacement of existing fencing or border security technology.
The $1.3 trillion spending bill must pass by midnight Friday to avert another government shutdown.