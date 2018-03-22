In a fiery Thursday morning tweet, Trump ― referring to himself in the third person ― countered the argument that Hillary Clinton’s social media strategy was more sophisticated than his during the 2016 election cycle.

“Well, not saying that anymore!” he wrote, seemingly referring to the scandal engulfing Cambridge Analytica and Facebook, the social network from which the firm reportedly obtained its user data. Cambridge Analytica created a technology to better target and influence individuals on Facebook through a personality quiz, allowing it to reportedly collect data on 50 million people.

Remember when they were saying, during the campaign, that Donald Trump is giving great speeches and drawing big crowds, but he is spending much less money and not using social media as well as Crooked Hillary’s large and highly sophisticated staff. Well, not saying that anymore! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

The Trump campaign hired Cambridge Analytica ― former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon was on the board ― to identify voters and the issues they were most passionate about, leading to questions about whether the technology helped propel Trump to victory. The firm has also been connected to various other political machinations, including the push for the United Kingdom to leave the European Union and Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-Tex.) presidential run.

The company has denied that data acquired through Facebook was used as part of the services it offered the Trump campaign.