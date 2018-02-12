Trump's Budget Would Partly Replace Food Stamp Benefits With Canned Goods

“This cost-effective approach supports American agriculture, prevents certain types of program abuse, provides state flexibility in delivering food benefits, and ensures the nutritional value of the benefits provided,” the budget says.

The Trump administration also wants stricter “work requirements” for nondisabled SNAP recipients, a shared priority of Republicans in the House of Representatives. Members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) have said they hope to tackle “welfare reform” this year.

Last year, Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) said he wondered whether the Trump administration’s food stamp ideas were designed as a “setup” to make congressional Republicans seem more reasonable by comparison.

The new budget says the proposed changes would save $213 billion over 10 years. That would be a big cut to food stamps ― but it would also be less than 1 percent of projected federal spending over that time.