Donald Trump Went To Japan To Eat Burgers Made With American Meat

Donald Trump kicked off his visit to Japan over the weekend with some uniquely American menu choices.
Japan is, of course, the sushi capital of the world. But during his lunch meeting with the prime minister on Sunday, Trump opted for a good ol’ American-style burger, Eater reports.
“We sincerely welcome President Trump on his visit to Japan!,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wrote on Twitter. “We’re getting down to business right away over hamburgers.”
The duo met at Kawagoe’s Kasumigaseki Country Club for the meal. The food was brought in from local burger chain Munch’s Burger Shack, which makes its burgers with American beef, according to Mashable.
Later that evening, Trump and Abe dined with their wives at Ginza Ukai-Tei, a popular teppanyaki spot. They ate scallops, Japanese steak (which, to be fair, is on the restaurant’s regular menu) and chocolate sundaes, Bloomberg reports. (Chocolate sundaes do not appear to be part of the eatery’s typical dessert offerings, based on its Yelp photos.)
Trump has a documented love of burgers and steaks, especially the well-done kind. His Japanese food tour is in stark contrast with Obama’s 2014 trip to the country, during which he and Abe ate at one of the top sushi restaurants in the world.
We miss you, Barry.
