Twitter Users Blast 'Hypocritical' Trump Over Wildfires Response

Talk about a complete 180.
Just days after blaming California for its devastating wildfires and threatening to cut federal funding, President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he had approved a major disaster declaration for California.
While the president drew criticism for failing to acknowledge those killed in the deadly blazes in an earlier tweet, some thought it was “a little late for these scripted condolences”:
Twitter users also blasted Trump’s latest declaration, branding the president a “hypocrite” who waited until 44 people were dead before approving a request from Gov. Jerry Brown (D) to declare a major disaster: